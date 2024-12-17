Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Lengthy Synopsis in Court Pleas

The Supreme Court criticized an excessively lengthy synopsis in a court plea. A bench highlighted that an appellant, appearing in person, filed a 128-page synopsis lacking relevance. The court emphasized the need for registrars to manage submissions better and dismissed an appeal related to a restored Section 125 CrPC petition.

The Supreme Court has expressed discontent over lengthy submissions in court pleas, specifically criticizing a 128-page synopsis filed by an appellant representing herself. The bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah noted that the document was unnecessarily detailed and largely irrelevant to the case at hand.

In addressing the issue, the court underscored the necessity for effective management by registrars, especially in cases where litigants are self-represented. The matter pertained to a matrimonial case where the appellant had secured a divorce decree in 2016 on grounds of cruelty, and the court observed procedural issues in maintaining related legal petitions.

The bench confirmed that it saw no grounds to overturn a previous order by the Allahabad High Court, which had restored a Section 125 CrPC petition, emphasizing the need for the Agra Family Court to adjudicate the case thoroughly, as prior dismissals occurred due to non-prosecution.

