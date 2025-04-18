Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Welcomes Six New Judges

Six new judges, including Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Anil Kumar-X, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh, and Harvir Singh, were sworn in at the Allahabad High Court. This follows recommendations by the Supreme Court collegium and brings the number of sitting judges to 88.

Updated: 18-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:51 IST
On Friday, six additional judges were sworn into office at the Allahabad High Court in a ceremony steered by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali. Among those taking the oath were Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Anil Kumar-X, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh, and Harvir Singh.

This development comes after the Supreme Court collegium recently proposed eight judicial officers for appointment. The Central government approved six names, increasing the court's judge count to 88, against a sanctioned strength of 160 judges.

Earlier this month, Justices Yashwant Verma, Arindam Sinha, and Chandra Dhari Singh were also sworn in following their transfer to the same high court, further boosting the judicial cadre.

