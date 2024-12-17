Left Menu

Russia's Legislative Shift: Bridging Ties with Taliban and Syria's New Leadership

Russia's parliament passed a law permitting courts to suspend bans on terrorist groups, enabling potential normalization of ties with Afghanistan's Taliban and Syria's new leadership. Moscow aims to mitigate security threats and enhance strategic alliances, despite current international non-recognition of the Afghan Taliban government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:40 IST
Russia's Legislative Shift: Bridging Ties with Taliban and Syria's New Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative move, Russia's parliament has passed a law that allows courts to lift bans on organizations designated as terrorist by Moscow. This could lead to the normalization of Russia's diplomatic ties with the Afghan Taliban and Syria's current regime.

The legislative update comes as Russia seeks to enhance its strategic footing in the Middle East, where it aims to ensure stability by partnering with current regimes. Russia hopes to maintain military presence and influence by holding onto critical outposts in the Mediterranean region.

Moscow perceives a major security threat from Islamist militant clusters spanning nations from Afghanistan to the Middle East. The new law reflects an evolving strategy to forge alliances and counter these threats, while Western powers watch to see if changes to women's rights in Afghanistan affect the Taliban's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024