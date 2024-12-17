In a significant legislative move, Russia's parliament has passed a law that allows courts to lift bans on organizations designated as terrorist by Moscow. This could lead to the normalization of Russia's diplomatic ties with the Afghan Taliban and Syria's current regime.

The legislative update comes as Russia seeks to enhance its strategic footing in the Middle East, where it aims to ensure stability by partnering with current regimes. Russia hopes to maintain military presence and influence by holding onto critical outposts in the Mediterranean region.

Moscow perceives a major security threat from Islamist militant clusters spanning nations from Afghanistan to the Middle East. The new law reflects an evolving strategy to forge alliances and counter these threats, while Western powers watch to see if changes to women's rights in Afghanistan affect the Taliban's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)