ENPO's Temporary Acceptance: A New Autonomy for Eastern Nagaland

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) has temporarily agreed to the Indian government's offer of granting a degree of autonomy to the six eastern districts of Nagaland through a mechanism established under Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT). The proposal was communicated during a December 13 tripartite meeting in New Delhi.

Despite ENPO's clear demand for the creation of a separate state called 'Frontier Nagaland,' the organization has agreed to a temporary settlement with FNT due to the current challenges faced by the government. The decision was taken as ENPO expressed hope that the central administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will follow through on the proposal in support of the Eastern Nagaland populace.

Further discussions are scheduled for January, involving the Centre, Nagaland state government, and ENPO, to address unresolved matters. ENPO remains confident in Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's commitment to resolving the region's issues. ENPO has highlighted the neglect of their region since Nagaland's formation in 1963 and has consistently sought statehood, even boycotting this year's Lok Sabha and Urban Local Body elections in protest.

