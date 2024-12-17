Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Sri Lanka's Joint Vision

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe praised the joint statement by India and Sri Lanka, highlighting its potential to enhance bilateral cooperation. The statement followed discussions between Indian PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. Key areas of focus include energy connectivity, defense cooperation, and developing Trincomalee as an energy hub.

In a move set to enhance bilateral ties, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe lauded the joint statement issued by India and Sri Lanka. This came during Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka's visit to India, marking his first overseas trip since assuming office in mid-September.

The statement emerged from discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Disanayaka, aiming to deepen collaboration in various sectors, including economic and technical cooperation. Disanayaka's party historically expressed anti-Indian sentiments, making this development significant.

Key highlights include plans for energy connectivity and defense cooperation. The leaders also prioritized the development of Trincomalee as a regional energy and industrial hub. The ongoing push for energy projects includes a high-capacity power grid interconnection and a multi-product pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

