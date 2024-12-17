Left Menu

Ceasefire Hope Amidst Uncertainty: Netanyahu's Whereabouts in Question

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's location remains unclear amid ongoing talks about a Gaza ceasefire. Conflicting reports suggest he is either in Cairo for negotiations or on the Syrian border. A potential ceasefire involving prisoner exchanges with Hamas is being discussed, though challenges remain in solidifying agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:59 IST
Ceasefire Hope Amidst Uncertainty: Netanyahu's Whereabouts in Question
Netanyahu

Uncertainty clouds Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's movements as talks about a Gaza ceasefire continue. Close sources suggest his presence in Cairo for negotiations, yet official reports place him on the Syrian border.

A proposed ceasefire involving the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners is under discussion. However, no resolution has been reached since Israel demands military presence in Gaza, and Hamas insists on conditions being met.

Negotiations, spearheaded by Egypt and Qatar, are underway but face significant hurdles. Optimism is tempered with caution among U.S. and Israeli officials, with many recalling previous failed attempts at securing lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024