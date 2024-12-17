Karnataka Proposes Amendments to Boost Labour Welfare Fund

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step to enhance employee welfare by tabling the Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday. This legislation aims to elevate the rate of contributions made by employees, employers, and the state government to the Labour Welfare Fund.

The amendment underscores the necessity of increasing financial input to support various programs and initiatives linked to employee welfare. By adjusting these rates, the state hopes to provide better support and resources for its workforce.

This move will potentially allow for improved welfare benefits for employees, emphasizing the government's commitment to bolstering employee support mechanisms within Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)