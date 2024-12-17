Egyptian Court Upholds Verdict Against Former Presidential Candidate

An Egyptian court has upheld a one-year prison sentence with hard labor for Ahmed Tantawy, a former presidential candidate, and his campaign manager, Mohamed Abou El-Diar, on charges of forging election documents, according to Tantawy's legal team.

Tantawy, a notable challenger to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in last year's election, had suspended his campaign, citing intimidation tactics such as harassment and arrests of his allies, hindering his ability to secure requisite public endorsements for the ballot. The ruling authorities denied these allegations.

The May ruling was reaffirmed by Egypt's Misdemeanour Appeals Court and includes a five-year ban from office and a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds. Human rights lawyer Khaled Ali criticized the appeals process, highlighting issues such as missing court dates and case files. The public prosecution did not comment.

