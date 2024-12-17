Germany's Middle East Commissioner Meets with Syrian Leaders

In a significant diplomatic move, a German delegation led by Tobias Tunkel, Germany's Middle East commissioner, engaged in important talks with Syrian leader Ahmed al Sharaa and other key representatives.

The discussions, held on Tuesday, revolved around the future political transition in Syria, highlighting critical issues such as human rights, minority protection, and the advancement of women's rights.

Germany's Foreign Office underscored the importance of these dialogues which included insights from civil society and religious organizations while also evaluating the status of Germany's embassy building in Damascus.

