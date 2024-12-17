Water Supply Scam: Superintendent Engineer Caught Red-Handed

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained a superintendent engineer from the Dungarpur Water Supply Department on Tuesday. The engineer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an official source confirmed.

The Bureau's Director General, Ravi Prakash Meharda, revealed that a complaint had been lodged against Superintendent Engineer Anil Kathwaha. The complaint accused Kathwaha of soliciting a Rs 5 lakh bribe in exchange for approving outstanding bills amounting to Rs 2.5 crore, related to work under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

Following the validation of the complaint, a specific operation was conducted on Tuesday, which successfully apprehended Kathwaha during the bribery transaction. It's noted that Kathwaha had previously collected Rs 1 lakh as a bribe during the verification stage. A legal case has been initiated, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)