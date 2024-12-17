Boost in Fees for National Trust Meetings
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has increased sitting fees for non-official members and professionals attending National Trust meetings. Fees for board members have risen from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 per day, while sub-committee attendees see an increase to Rs 2,500. TA/DA allowances remain the same.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced a significant hike in sitting fees for non-official members and professionals who participate in National Trust meetings. This decision was conveyed via a recent gazette notification.
According to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the fee for non-official board members attending these meetings has been substantially increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 per day. Meanwhile, professionals or individuals partaking in sub-committee meetings will now be compensated Rs 2,500 per day, up from the previous Rs 1,000.
Travel allowance and dearness allowance will continue under existing Central government rules. These changes were implemented effective from the publication date of the notification in the Official Gazette. The National Trust, established by The National Trust Act, 1999, is dedicated to the welfare of those with autism, cerebral palsy, intellectual, and multiple disabilities.
