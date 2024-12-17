Left Menu

Boost in Fees for National Trust Meetings

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has increased sitting fees for non-official members and professionals attending National Trust meetings. Fees for board members have risen from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 per day, while sub-committee attendees see an increase to Rs 2,500. TA/DA allowances remain the same.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:07 IST
Boost in Fees for National Trust Meetings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced a significant hike in sitting fees for non-official members and professionals who participate in National Trust meetings. This decision was conveyed via a recent gazette notification.

According to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the fee for non-official board members attending these meetings has been substantially increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 per day. Meanwhile, professionals or individuals partaking in sub-committee meetings will now be compensated Rs 2,500 per day, up from the previous Rs 1,000.

Travel allowance and dearness allowance will continue under existing Central government rules. These changes were implemented effective from the publication date of the notification in the Official Gazette. The National Trust, established by The National Trust Act, 1999, is dedicated to the welfare of those with autism, cerebral palsy, intellectual, and multiple disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024