Justice Served: Suresh Sentenced to Life for 2018 Family Murder

A court sentenced Suresh to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of four family members. Suresh, Pinki's cousin, was convicted based on evidence provided by the Gurugram Police. The brutal incident involved the deaths of Pinki, her husband, their daughter, and mother-in-law in Brijpura village.

In a shocking case from 2018, a local court has sentenced a man to life in prison for the brutal murder of four family members. The conviction, delivered by Additional Session Judge Jagdeep Singh, comes with an additional fine of Rs 10,000 for the accused, identified as Suresh.

The devastating incident occurred in Brijpura village, where Pinki, her husband Manish Gaur, their one-year-old daughter, and mother-in-law Phoolwati were found dead. Pinki's two-year-old son, Akashy, sustained injuries in the attack. The crime was discovered when a milkman, upon visiting the house, noticed blood splattered throughout the premises.

Gurugram Police, after forming a Special Investigation Team, quickly nabbed Suresh, a cousin of Pinki. The accused had confessed to stabbing Manish in a fit of rage but denied responsibility for the other deaths. Following a thorough investigation, the court found Suresh guilty, sentencing him to life imprisonment based on the robust evidence presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

