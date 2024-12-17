Left Menu

Tech Consultant Found Guilty in Cash App Founder Murder Case

A jury convicted tech consultant Nima Momeni of second-degree murder in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee over a dispute involving his sister. The verdict, delivered after seven days of deliberation, carries a potential sentence of 16 years to life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A San Francisco jury has found Nima Momeni, a tech consultant, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Bob Lee, founder of Cash App. The verdict came after seven days of deliberation over the case, which involved a fatal stabbing incident in April 2023.

Prosecutors argued that Momeni premeditated the attack, communicating his anger over Lee's association with his sister and leading him to an isolated location where the stabbing took place. Momeni claimed self-defense, stating that Lee was the initial aggressor.

The jury determined Momeni was guilty of second-degree murder, facing 16 years to life imprisonment. This case highlights the complex interplay of personal disputes leading to tragic outcomes within the tech community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

