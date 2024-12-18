Debate Heats Up Over Scheduled Tribes Reservation Bill in Goa

Intense discussions unfolded in the Lok Sabha as opposition MPs accused the government of neglecting the Scheduled Tribe communities' needs. Congress MP Viriato Fernandes and Trinamool Congress' Pratima Mondal criticized the current administration for not taking timely actions and relying on outdated census data in the proposed reservation bill.

The bill, aiming to reserve seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Assembly, was introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Despite its intent to empower the census commissioner to authenticate ST demographics in Goa, lawmakers expressed skepticism, questioning the BJP-led government's motives and urgency.

Contention arose around the choice of using the 2001 census as a data point, with opposition suggesting it undermines accurate representation and delays needed changes. Meanwhile, BJP representatives defended their steps for tribal welfare, emphasizing new educational initiatives. The bill awaits further deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)