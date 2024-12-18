Left Menu

Clash at Gurugram Restaurant Leads to Arrests

Following a clash between two groups at a Gurugram restaurant, police arrested three individuals including the restaurant owner. Both parties registered FIRs against each other. The incident involved around two dozen men causing a disturbance at the 'Roti Boti' restaurant, a known hub for illegal alcohol activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:46 IST
In the aftermath of a violent clash between two groups at a popular Gurugram restaurant, police have arrested three individuals, including the eatery's owner, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident, which resulted in both parties filing FIRs against each other at Shivaji Nagar police station, occurred Monday night at the 'Roti Boti' restaurant situated in the old jail complex near Sohna Chowk. Sources indicated the area is notorious for public drinking and illegal liquor sales.

According to a spokesperson, arrests were made following complaints from both sides. The accused, identified as Aniket from Khandsa village, and Hemant Sharma and Mohit from Islampur village, face charges under the Excise Act. Raids are ongoing to detain additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

