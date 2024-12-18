Romanian Duo Charged in London Journalist Stabbing
Two Romanian men have been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of British-Iranian journalist Pouria Zeraati in London. The attack, allegedly linked to Zeraati's work with Iran International, sparked a counter-terrorism investigation. The suspects face prosecution in the UK after extradition from Romania.
British police have arrested two Romanian men in connection with the stabbing of a Persian-language journalist in London. Journalist Pouria Zeraati, who works with Iran International, sustained injuries during the attack in Wimbledon.
The case led to a counter-terrorism investigation, driven by concerns of targeting related to Zeraati's critical media work against Iran's government. British authorities charged Nandito Badea and George Stana following their extradition from Romania.
Officials are cautioning against speculation as the legal process unfolds, emphasizing Iran's alleged use of criminal proxies for international attacks, accusations Tehran denies. The suspects are set to appear in court later this month.
