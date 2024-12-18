Ceasefire Extension in Northern Syria Amid Tensions
The ceasefire between Turkey and U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces has been extended for another week. This move comes as tensions around the northern Syrian city of Manbij remain high. The U.S. continues diplomatic efforts to maintain peace amidst concerns regarding Turkey's security interests and the SDF's role in stabilizing the region.
The ceasefire between Turkey and U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces around Manbij will continue until the week's end, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday.
Brokered by Washington, the initial ceasefire followed intense skirmishes in the region amid rebel advances on Damascus, causing the fall of Bashar al-Assad's rule. Miller noted the ongoing U.S. efforts to extend the ceasefire further, emphasizing the importance of preventing any parties from exploiting the volatile situation.
The SDF, a key ally with the U.S. against Islamic State militants, faces scrutiny due to its YPG leadership, which Ankara equates with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). While both Washington and Ankara label the PKK a terrorist entity, U.S. officials are navigating Turkey's security concerns to find a peaceful resolution. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi has proposed establishing a demilitarized zone in Kobani to address security issues and maintain stability.
