Ceasefire Extension in Northern Syria Amid Tensions

The ceasefire between Turkey and U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces around Manbij will continue until the week's end, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday.

Brokered by Washington, the initial ceasefire followed intense skirmishes in the region amid rebel advances on Damascus, causing the fall of Bashar al-Assad's rule. Miller noted the ongoing U.S. efforts to extend the ceasefire further, emphasizing the importance of preventing any parties from exploiting the volatile situation.

The SDF, a key ally with the U.S. against Islamic State militants, faces scrutiny due to its YPG leadership, which Ankara equates with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). While both Washington and Ankara label the PKK a terrorist entity, U.S. officials are navigating Turkey's security concerns to find a peaceful resolution. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi has proposed establishing a demilitarized zone in Kobani to address security issues and maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)