Apple Faces Criminal Complaints Over Conflict Minerals

The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium of using conflict minerals in their supply chain. Apple disputes these claims, stating that it has informed suppliers to avoid Congolese and Rwandan minerals. Congo alleges that Apple is complicit in war crimes through its supply chain.

Updated: 18-12-2024 04:23 IST
The Democratic Republic of Congo has launched criminal complaints against Apple's subsidiaries in France and Belgium, alleging the use of conflict minerals in its supply chain. These accusations suggest a breach of international standards, placing Apple under legal scrutiny in Europe.

Congo serves as a key supplier of tin, tantalum, and tungsten, often termed 3T minerals, crucial for tech devices. Despite Apple's assertion of vigilance through supplier audits and funding for mineral traceability, allegations claim the tech giant is complicit in the illicit trade of minerals fueling conflict, thus implicating them in regional unrest and human rights abuses.

Amid escalating tensions, Apple reiterated its directive to suppliers to avoid sourcing from Congo or Rwanda due to inadequate auditing capabilities. However, Congolese legal representatives argue that this is insufficient, pressing European jurisdictions to hold Apple accountable. The investigation could have significant implications for corporate responsibility and ethics within the tech industry.

