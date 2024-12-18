Left Menu

Trump Lawyers Claim Jury Misconduct in Hush Money Case Appeal

Donald Trump's legal team alleges juror misconduct in his hush money conviction, claiming the verdict was politically motivated. While prosecutors call the allegations hearsay, Trump's lawyers seek to undermine the case for his imminent return to the White House. The judge previously denied Trump's immunity appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:46 IST
Trump Lawyers Claim Jury Misconduct in Hush Money Case Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic legal maneuvers, Donald Trump's attorneys have put forth claims of juror misconduct, attempting to invalidate his hush money conviction. According to the defense, the trial's outcome was tainted by political bias within the jury room.

Prosecutors, however, have responded by dismissing these allegations as 'unsworn, unsupported' hearsay. They argue that Trump's lawyers are employing tactics aimed at swaying public perception rather than following proper legal channels, as evidenced by their letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan rather than filing a formal motion.

This development emerges as the judge contemplates a defense motion to dismiss the charges. Trump, despite his conviction on multiple counts, continues to challenge the case, employing various legal avenues, even as he readies for his upcoming presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024