Trump Lawyers Claim Jury Misconduct in Hush Money Case Appeal

In a dramatic legal maneuvers, Donald Trump's attorneys have put forth claims of juror misconduct, attempting to invalidate his hush money conviction. According to the defense, the trial's outcome was tainted by political bias within the jury room.

Prosecutors, however, have responded by dismissing these allegations as 'unsworn, unsupported' hearsay. They argue that Trump's lawyers are employing tactics aimed at swaying public perception rather than following proper legal channels, as evidenced by their letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan rather than filing a formal motion.

This development emerges as the judge contemplates a defense motion to dismiss the charges. Trump, despite his conviction on multiple counts, continues to challenge the case, employing various legal avenues, even as he readies for his upcoming presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)