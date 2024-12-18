Left Menu

Tragic Family Shooting in Utah Leaves Community in Mourning

Five members of a Utah family, including three children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their home. A 17-year-old was injured. Police suspect the shooter was within the family. The incident has shocked the West Valley City community, which has a low homicide rate.

18-12-2024
Tragic Family Shooting in Utah Leaves Community in Mourning
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Five members of a Utah family, including children aged 2, 9, and 11, were tragically found dead from gunshot wounds in their home, reported police on Tuesday. A 17-year-old boy was also injured and undergoing hospital treatment.

Authorities indicated there were no suspects at large, suggesting the shooter was someone within the family itself. West Valley police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku confirmed, "We believe this is an isolated incident confined to the home."

The morning following the shooting, concerned relatives discovered the bodies when a family member failed to show up for work. The incident has sent shockwaves through the suburban community of West Valley City, known for its low crime rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

