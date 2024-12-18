Tragic Family Shooting in Utah Leaves Community in Mourning

Five members of a Utah family, including children aged 2, 9, and 11, were tragically found dead from gunshot wounds in their home, reported police on Tuesday. A 17-year-old boy was also injured and undergoing hospital treatment.

Authorities indicated there were no suspects at large, suggesting the shooter was someone within the family itself. West Valley police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku confirmed, "We believe this is an isolated incident confined to the home."

The morning following the shooting, concerned relatives discovered the bodies when a family member failed to show up for work. The incident has sent shockwaves through the suburban community of West Valley City, known for its low crime rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)