Cracking Down on Khalistani Terror Links: NIA Moves Against Landa's Aides

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against two key aides of a designated terrorist, Lakhbir Singh, in a Punjab terror conspiracy case. This move targets Landa's network within the banned Babbar Khalsa International group, officials reported on Wednesday.

Jaspreet Singh from Punjab and Baljeet Singh from Madhya Pradesh were charged by the NIA before a special court in Mohali. These individuals are identified as part of a terror gang led by Landa, a Khalistani terrorist based abroad.

The investigation unveiled Jaspreet Singh's significant role in Landa's operational network, including extortion and drug smuggling to fund the terror group. Meanwhile, Baljeet Singh was found to be actively supplying weapons to the gang and utilizing social media for distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)