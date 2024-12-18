Decades-Old Temple May Reopen Amid Community Support

The district administration has initiated a search for the ownership records of a long-closed temple following public demands for its reopening, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate Alok Verma revealed that the administration became aware of the situation through media reports and plans a probe within days. A legal team is assessing ownership status; declaring it as public property could lead to its reopening.

Ajay Sharma of Sanatan Raksha Dal emphasized that attempts to reopen the temple aim to avoid disputes. The temple, surrounded by debris and predominantly Muslim residents, has been closed for about 40 years, according to local sources. Officials confirm ongoing legal investigations as community support for reopening grows.

