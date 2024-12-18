Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav supports the simultaneous conduction of parliamentary and state assembly elections, stating it would reduce costs and allow full terms for governmental development work. Opposition parties critiqued the move as dictatorial. Two bills facilitating this process have been introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:43 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, has advocated for India to conduct parliamentary and state assembly elections simultaneously. He argues that this would significantly reduce election expenses and provide governing bodies a full five-year term to focus on development projects.

On Tuesday, two bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha to establish a framework for holding concurrent elections across the nation. This initiative has been labeled 'dictatorial' by opposition parties, sparking a significant debate within the political sphere.

MP CM Yadav emphasized that this concept, referred to as 'one nation, one election,' was a standard practice before 1973 but was disrupted under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership. He hopes that the proposal will receive parliamentary approval and believes its implementation in upcoming elections is beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

