Supreme Injustice: Pension Predicament for Retired Judges

The Supreme Court expressed concern over the meager pensions received by some retired high court judges in India, as pleas highlighted they range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The court, emphasizing a humane approach, scheduled a hearing for January 8 and sought an equitable resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:55 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its astonishment at the inadequate pension amounts being received by some retired high court judges, describing the situation as "pitiable." Some judges reportedly receive pensions ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, prompting a strong reaction from the bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan.

The issue was brought forth in numerous pleas, with the Attorney General, R Venkataramani, requesting a hearing in January. The court emphasized the need for a humane approach rather than a strictly legal one, considering the plight of the retired judges.

The matter, which affects many retired high court judges, was deferred to January 8. The court previously expressed that retirements from district judiciary or bar should not create disparity in pension benefits, underlining the necessity for fair compensation for judges across the board.

