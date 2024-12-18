Left Menu

ED Raids in Odisha: Money Laundering Probe Intensifies

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at premises linked to Khirod Malik, the brother of BJD MLA Pramila Malik, as part of a money laundering investigation related to a bank loan fraud case. Pramila Malik is a seven-time MLA representing Binjharpur in Odisha and former minister in Naveen Patnaik's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday intensified its money laundering investigation by conducting raids at several locations associated with Khirod Malik, brother of Pramila Malik, a BJD legislator in Odisha. Official sources confirmed the search operations took place in Sambalpur.

The investigation is allegedly connected to a bank loan fraud case, and authorities are hoping to uncover relevant evidence during these searches. Khirod Malik's residence and multiple other premises came under scrutiny.

Pramila Malik, a seasoned politician who has been elected seven times for the Binjharpur assembly seat in Jajpur district, previously served as the revenue and disaster management minister in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's administration. Efforts to obtain comments from either Malik or her brother have been unsuccessful so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

