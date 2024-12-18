Tensions Rise: Accusations of Phosphorus Use in Ukraine
Russia's foreign ministry accuses Ukraine of deploying phosphorus munitions from drones in September. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cited evidence, lacking specific details. Ukraine has not yet commented but previously charged Russia with similar claims.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated as Russia's foreign ministry accuses Ukraine of repeatedly deploying white phosphorus munitions from drones this September.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced that law enforcement agencies possess evidence of Ukraine's use of these munitions, though she did not provide specific details regarding the evidence.
Ukraine has not issued an immediate response to these allegations but has previously accused Russia of similar actions involving phosphorus.
