RTI Activist Pressure: MUDA Scam Unveiled

An RTI activist reported being pressured by a person claiming to be linked to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, to not push for a CBI probe into the MUDA site allotment scam. Allegations involve illegal allocations favoring Parvathi in exchange for acquired land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:08 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
An RTI activist has reported undue pressure in the high-profile MUDA site allotment scam, implicating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M. Allegations suggest possible quid pro quo in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Snehamayi Krishna, the activist, disclosed attempts by an individual claiming to be Parvathi's personal aide to influence him against advocating for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. Krishna maintains that the aide attempted to dissuade him by highlighting Parvathi's innocence, suggesting she was misled by others.

Recently, Krishna sought the Karnataka High Court's intervention for a case transfer. Gleichzeitig, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a separate investigation. The situation continues to unravel, necessitating comprehensive scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

