BJP Leader Urges Reclamation of Ayodhya Mosque Land, Cites Insufficient Construction Effort

BJP leader Rajneesh Singh has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reclaim land that was allocated for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. Singh argues that no substantial effort has been made towards building the mosque and accuses the Muslim community of using the project to sow discord.

In his letter to the Chief Minister dated December 10, Singh urges for strict measures to ensure the land complies with the Supreme Court's directives. He suggests that should the mosque trust fail to commence construction, the land should revert to government control to prevent its misuse.

The controversy follows a Supreme Court ruling on November 9, 2019, which allocated an alternative plot for a mosque following the decision to build a Ram temple at the former site of Babri Masjid. Singh claims the site is being used for other purposes and expressed skepticism over the Muslim community's intentions regarding the mosque.

