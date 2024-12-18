Water Woes in Andhra Pradesh: Kalyan's Critique of Jal Jeevan Mission Execution

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed concerns over the execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission during a recent workshop on Wednesday. The mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections in rural areas across the country by 2024.

Speaking at the event, Kalyan highlighted pervasive complaints about water shortages despite pipeline installations, including in his own constituency, Pithapuram. He criticized the previous YSRCP government's handling of the mission, contrasting their funding request with that of Kerala and noting their failure to contribute requisite funds.

Kalyan shared insights from a conversation with Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, who also pointed out the neglect by the state government. The Deputy CM announced plans to request Rs 70,000 crore for the mission and expected to submit a detailed project report by January 2025, pledging to ensure water supply to all households.

(With inputs from agencies.)