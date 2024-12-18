Apple's Congolese Mineral Controversy: Legal Battle and Ethical Dilemma
International lawyers have filed criminal complaints against Apple in Europe for allegedly using conflict minerals from Congo in its supply chain. Apple denies the claims, stating their suppliers have been instructed to suspend sourcing from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.
In a developing legal saga, international lawyers advocating for the Democratic Republic of Congo have expressed approval of Apple's decision to halt mineral sourcing from the nation amidst ongoing conflict. Yet, their campaign against the tech giant continues across Europe.
This week, criminal complaints in France and Belgium were issued, accusing Apple subsidiaries of integrating conflict minerals from Congo into their supply chain. While Apple firmly contests these allegations, the case brings to light the fraught dynamics of mineral sourcing in regions troubled by violence.
Citing a source of global concern, the lawyers argue that Apple was indirectly complicit in perpetuating crimes by obtaining minerals through complex international networks. Meanwhile, Apple asserts its commitment to ethical sourcing, underscoring efforts like supplier audits and reliance on recycled materials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
