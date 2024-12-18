Himachal Amendment Sparks Rural Healthcare Revival

The Himachal Pradesh Government took a decisive step on Wednesday by amending the Land Ceiling Act, revealing it on the first day of the state's Winter Session assembly meeting.

Finance spearhead, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, presented the bill that could soon alter the 1972 Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act. The revision allows certain charitable, religious and spiritual organizations to transfer up to 30 acres of land.

The legislative change largely came about after the closure of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) hospital. The RSSB faced hurdles moving land to the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society, with protests rising from the affected communities. After public uproar, the hospital resumed operations.

