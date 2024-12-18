Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Street Vendor's Right to Livelihood Amid Bank Dispute

The Delhi High Court has ordered a bank to unfreeze a street vendor's account impacted by a cyber fraud investigation. The vendor, a chhole bhature seller, had his account frozen after Rs 105 was mistakenly credited. The court emphasized the man's right to livelihood and directed a partial lien.

  • India

The Delhi High Court has come to the aid of a street vendor after his bank account was frozen due to a cyber fraud incident. The vendor, who sells chhole bhature, found his account frozen when Rs 105 was credited from a fraud-linked account, leaving him unable to access funds necessary for his daily survival.

Justice Manoj Jain ruled that the hypothetical link to the cyber fraud was insufficient for withholding access to the vendor's livelihood. The court ordered Union Bank of India to unfreeze the account by placing a lien only on the disputed Rs 105, allowing the vendor to continue his business without restriction.

The court highlighted the absence of any evidence suggesting the vendor's involvement in the fraud, marking the freezing of his entire account as an infringement on his fundamental rights. In support of his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, the court asserted the paramount need to protect his right to earn a living.

