Global Political Diaries: Upcoming Key Events and Summits

In a series of significant global engagements, Namibia's interim president is concluding a visit to Cuba, underscoring the importance of international diplomacy. Various global leaders are scheduled for official visits, including South Korea's finance and foreign ministers outlining post-impeachment strategies.

Key gatherings such as the Vietnam International Defence Expo and the EU-Western Balkans summit highlight a bustling agenda across continents. Meanwhile, political figures from Turkey, Lebanon, and China are participating in strategic meetings to bolster diplomatic ties.

The upcoming World Economic Forum 2025 and ASEAN's pivotal meeting on Myanmar signal critical discussions on global economic and political futures. Notably, the diary compiles these imminent events, providing a comprehensive overview of global strategic movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)