Survey Exposes Madni Masjid Encroachment Allegations

District administration officials, accompanied by police, conducted a survey at Madni Masjid in Hata on Wednesday to investigate encroachment allegations on public land, an official disclosed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prabhakar Singh stated that the inquiry was launched following a complaint concerning public land encroachment adjacent to the mosque. Future actions will be based on the investigation's findings.

According to local sources, the Muslim community had originally bought 32 decimals of land over 15 years ago, using 30 decimals for constructing the mosque. However, reports suggest it has expanded onto 4 decimals of Nagar Palika land and 1 additional decimal of public property. The mosque has remained operational, hosting prayers for over a decade. A final report is expected to clarify the allegations, leading to necessary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)