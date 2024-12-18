Left Menu

Empowering Governance: 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' Campaign Launch

The Centre is set to launch a week-long initiative focusing on good governance, reaching rural areas more effectively. The 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign, part of Good Governance Week 2024, aims to address public grievances and improve service delivery nationwide from December 19 to 24.

Updated: 18-12-2024 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre will kick off a dedicated Good Governance Week with initiatives designed to enhance rural governance accessibility, as per an official announcement.

The 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign, a cornerstone of the 2024 Good Governance Week, focuses on redressing public grievances and enhancing service quality from December 19 to December 24 across all districts, states, and Union Territories. The initiative underscores the essence of grassroots democracy, Prime Minister Modi remarked.

Personnel Ministry statements reveal that more than 700 districts will host workshops on governance practices. A national workshop on December 23 in Delhi will feature Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

