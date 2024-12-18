Empowering Governance: 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' Campaign Launch

The Centre will kick off a dedicated Good Governance Week with initiatives designed to enhance rural governance accessibility, as per an official announcement.

The 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign, a cornerstone of the 2024 Good Governance Week, focuses on redressing public grievances and enhancing service quality from December 19 to December 24 across all districts, states, and Union Territories. The initiative underscores the essence of grassroots democracy, Prime Minister Modi remarked.

Personnel Ministry statements reveal that more than 700 districts will host workshops on governance practices. A national workshop on December 23 in Delhi will feature Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)