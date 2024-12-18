Supreme Court's Pivotal Hearings: A Deep Dive

On December 18, the Supreme Court addressed a range of critical issues, shedding light on pension discrepancies faced by retired high court judges and urging the establishment of a comprehensive forest governance policy.

The Court heard a plea concerning the transfer of trials connected to the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and the 1990 Srinagar shootout from Jammu to New Delhi. It granted the accused a two-week period to respond to the CBI's request.

In addition, the Court scrutinized the ongoing probe by Jharkhand CID against two BJP MPs, stressing that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation should oversee such matters. It also noted that a universal framework for Gram Nyayalayas is inappropriate given the diverse conditions across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)