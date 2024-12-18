Ludhiana Politics: BJP's Bid for Development Amidst Polls

Union Minister Ravneet Bittu has expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects as Ludhiana prepares for the upcoming municipal corporation polls.

Elections for municipal corporations across Punjab, including Ludhiana, are set for December 21. Bittu, campaigning for BJP candidates Ruchi Vishal Gulati and Deeksha Batra, highlighted the party's development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bittu criticized the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, questioning its achievements and urging voters to back the BJP for a prosperous future.

