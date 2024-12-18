Left Menu

Congress and Social Media Clash Over Amit Shah Video Clips

The Congress party and some of its leaders have been notified by social media platform X for sharing clips of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The takedown request is based on a notice from the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for alleged violations of Indian law. Amit Shah accuses Congress of distorting his comments on B R Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:10 IST
Congress and Social Media Clash Over Amit Shah Video Clips
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party finds itself in a contentious spot after receiving notices from social media platform X for posting video clips of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speeches.

Sources within the opposition claim the notices stem from a directive by the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, highlighting breaches of Indian law through the shared content.

Amit Shah, in a press conference, accused Congress of misrepresenting his words during a Rajya Sabha debate, aiming to portray the party as anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024