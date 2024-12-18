Congress and Social Media Clash Over Amit Shah Video Clips

The Congress party finds itself in a contentious spot after receiving notices from social media platform X for posting video clips of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speeches.

Sources within the opposition claim the notices stem from a directive by the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, highlighting breaches of Indian law through the shared content.

Amit Shah, in a press conference, accused Congress of misrepresenting his words during a Rajya Sabha debate, aiming to portray the party as anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)