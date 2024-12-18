Rising Tensions: China's Military Expansion and US Concerns
The Pentagon's report reveals China's expanding nuclear arsenal and growing military pressure against Taiwan, alongside strengthened ties with Russia. However, internal corruption allegations within China's Central Military Commission are undermining military modernization. The US urges China for transparency and pledges defense support for Taiwan.
China is aggressively expanding its nuclear capabilities and military operations around Taiwan, according to a Pentagon report released on Wednesday. The report highlights deepening ties between China and Russia, creating heightened geopolitical tension with the United States.
Despite this growth, China's internal corruption issues within the Central Military Commission are hindering its military modernization efforts. The Pentagon notes that while some programs progress, others lag due to these setbacks, potentially shaking Beijing's confidence in achieving its goals.
Concerned by China's increasing nuclear forces and assertive actions, the US remains committed to defending its allies, including Taiwan, against potential threats, urging China to increase transparency and stability in the region.
