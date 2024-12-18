Haryana CM Pushes Punjab for MSP Initiative Amid Farmers' Protests

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on the AAP government in Punjab to address the concerns of the state's farmers, urging dialogue and the implementation of a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. His statements were made during an address in Bhiwani on Wednesday.

Saini criticized Congress and its allies for not prioritizing farmers' welfare in the states they govern. He highlighted that Haryana has become a frontrunner in purchasing crops at MSP, with supportive measures like the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojna.

Large-scale farmer protests led by groups like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha continue near the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death emphasizes demands like legal MSP assurance. Saini criticized the Congress for not adequately addressing farmers' issues during its extended rule.

