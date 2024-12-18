Left Menu

Tragic Night in Baltimore Suburb: Shooting and Car Crash Horror

A shooting and related car crash in a suburban area north of Baltimore resulted in one death and injured nine others. Police believe it was a targeted incident, with gunshots reported throughout the neighborhood. Authorities are investigating and have yet to reveal the conditions of those injured.

Towson | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:02 IST
Tragic Night in Baltimore Suburb: Shooting and Car Crash Horror
A tragic incident unfolded in a Baltimore suburb Tuesday night when a shooting led to a fiery car crash, claiming one life and injuring nine others, according to local police.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough stated that gunshots rang out in a neighborhood near a closed funeral home, culminating in a car crash outside the premises. Authorities suspect the act was targeted and isolated, suggesting the individuals involved were known to each other.

The county's Executive, Johnny Olszewski, promised full support to law enforcement to unravel the case, emphasizing the shocking nature of such incidents in the Baltimore County area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

