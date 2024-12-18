Odisha Bribery Scandal: Conditional Bail Granted Amid Ongoing Investigation
A special CBI court in Odisha granted conditional bail to three individuals arrested for bribery. The accused were involved in illegal activities related to awarding contracts. CBI arrested the trio, seized Rs 10 lakh, and summoned top officials. The investigation continues with further government actions anticipated.
In a significant development, a special CBI court in Odisha has granted conditional bail to three individuals embroiled in a high-profile bribery case. Among the accused are Chanchal Mukherjee, a senior executive at CPSU Bridge and Roof Company, and contractors Santosh Moharana, and Debadutta Mohapatra.
These arrests stem from allegations of corrupt practices involving the awarding of contracts and bill clearances in exchange for bribes. The CBI seized Rs 10 lakh from the accused and took them into custody for detailed interrogation. The state government has assured further action based on CBI's findings.
Meanwhile, the probe led to the summoning of senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi, prompting a transfer and new appointment for him. The Odisha government's response indicates a tight watch on developments, as the CBI continues its investigations while maintaining discretion over subsequent actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
