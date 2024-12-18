Left Menu

Tragedy at Religious Gathering in Ibadan

A tragic stampede at a religious event in Ibadan, Nigeria, resulted in multiple casualties. The incident occurred at an Islamic high school during a family event. The organizers are in custody for investigation as emergency services responded swiftly to manage the situation and ensure attendees' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A tragic stampede at a religious event in Ibadan, the capital of Nigeria's southwest Oyo state, led to multiple fatalities and injuries, as confirmed by Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday. The incident took place at an Islamic high school during a large family gathering.

Governor Makinde declared that the event's primary organizers have been detained as part of ongoing investigations. However, precise details regarding the number of casualties or the root cause of the turmoil remain uncertain at this time.

Emergency services, including medical personnel and ambulances, were promptly dispatched to the site. Security forces were deployed to maintain order and avert additional casualties. The event has ceased, and the remaining attendees were evacuated safely, according to Governor Makinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

