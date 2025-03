Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Rising Casualties and International Repercussions

The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has intensified, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting over 50,000 deaths. Israeli airstrikes, which killed at least 26 Palestinians overnight, continue to draw international attention as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

Israeli ground troops advanced into southern Gaza's Rafah city amid widespread evacuations. Israel's cabinet has also approved a controversial proposal for the 'voluntary departure' of Palestinians, sparking fears of forced displacement. Rights groups claim this move violates international law.

Meanwhile, international tensions rise as Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen launch missiles at Israel, portraying their actions as support for Palestinians. Protests in Israel against government policies reflect increasing domestic dissatisfaction amid the deteriorating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)