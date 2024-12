US Sanctions Target Pakistan's Missile Program

The United States has escalated its efforts to curtail ballistic missile proliferation by imposing additional sanctions on Pakistan's missile program. On Wednesday, the U.S. targeted four entities accused of contributing to the proliferation and delivery of these weapons.

The U.S. Department of State released a statement vowing to persist in its actions against proliferation and procurement activities deemed concerning. This move highlights the United States' steadfast stance on combating global missile threats.

This decision underscores the ongoing tension regarding missile capabilities and the international community's efforts to regulate such advancements.

