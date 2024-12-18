Bipartisan Battle Over Defence Bill Reaches Resolution
The Senate passed a defence bill that increases junior enlisted service members' pay and boosts military spending to $895 billion. It also restricts transgender medical treatment for military children. The bill faced cultural battlegrounds, with divisions on conservative priorities, but passed with bipartisan support and heads to President Biden.
The Senate has approved a pivotal defence bill that includes significant financial perks for junior enlisted service members and elevates overall military spending to USD 895 billion, while removing transgender medical treatment coverage for children of military personnel.
This annual measure, traditionally supported across party lines, has become a hotbed for cultural disputes in recent years. This year, Republicans managed to incorporate elements appealing to social conservatives, which extended the negotiation period and weakened Democratic backing.
Despite opposition from some Democrats, a majority of Senate members supported the legislation's passage to President Joe Biden, reflecting bipartisan interest in national security amid global tension, particularly concerning China.
