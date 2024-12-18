World Bank Funds Boost Ukraine's Economic Stability
The World Bank has approved a $2.05 billion Development Policy Operation for Ukraine, including the first grant from a $20 billion U.S. loan fund. The package aims to enhance Ukraine's financial stability and includes $1.05 billion with guarantees supported by Japan and Britain.
