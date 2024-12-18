World Bank Funds Boost Ukraine's Economic Stability

The World Bank has announced the approval of $2.05 billion in Development Policy Operation funding for Ukraine. This package includes the first grant from a new $20 billion U.S. loan fund backed by income from frozen Russian assets.

Aimed at bolstering Ukraine's financial and economic stability, the package also features $1.05 billion from the World Bank. This sum is supplemented by loan guarantees from a trust fund supported by Japan and Britain.

The funding is geared towards enhancing Ukraine's fiscal resilience and promoting economic steadiness amid ongoing challenges.

