Left Menu

World Bank Funds Boost Ukraine's Economic Stability

The World Bank has approved a $2.05 billion Development Policy Operation for Ukraine, including the first grant from a $20 billion U.S. loan fund. The package aims to enhance Ukraine's financial stability and includes $1.05 billion with guarantees supported by Japan and Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:44 IST
World Bank Funds Boost Ukraine's Economic Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank has announced the approval of $2.05 billion in Development Policy Operation funding for Ukraine. This package includes the first grant from a new $20 billion U.S. loan fund backed by income from frozen Russian assets.

Aimed at bolstering Ukraine's financial and economic stability, the package also features $1.05 billion from the World Bank. This sum is supplemented by loan guarantees from a trust fund supported by Japan and Britain.

The funding is geared towards enhancing Ukraine's fiscal resilience and promoting economic steadiness amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024