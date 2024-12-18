Left Menu

Daring Burglary: Armed Dacoits Strike Nagpur Businessman's Home

A gang of five armed dacoits burglarized a Nagpur businessman's home, stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 11.2 lakh. The burglars, carrying knives and an iron rod, entered Rajesh Pandey's home by cutting window grills. They threatened the family, locked them in a bedroom, and escaped with valuables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen burglary, a group of five armed dacoits ransacked the residence of a businessman in Nagpur on Wednesday night, making off with cash and valuables estimated at Rs 11.2 lakh, according to police reports.

The criminals, equipped with knives and an iron rod, were able to infiltrate Rajesh Pandey's Kapil Nagar home by skillfully cutting through three iron window grills while the family was asleep. The dacoits issued threats to Pandey's family, confining them in a bedroom before fleeing the scene.

The burglars made off with an SUV, gold and silver jewelry, cash, and six mobile phones, even taking the DVR of the CCTV, leaving investigators without visual evidence. Police have registered an FIR and launched a thorough investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

