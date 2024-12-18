Tragic Schoolgirl Fatality in Vasai Hit-and-Run

A 14-year-old schoolgirl tragically died in a hit-and-run accident in Vasai, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. The incident occurred when she was on her way home from school and was struck by a motorcycle, according to local police reports.

The motorcyclist fled the scene immediately, failing to render any assistance to the injured girl. Passersby urgently transported her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are intensively searching for the fugitive motorcyclist involved in this fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)