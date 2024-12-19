North Korea-Russia Alliance: A Strategic Deterrent Against US Influence

North Korea announced on Thursday that its military relationship with Russia serves as an effective deterrent against the United States and its allied forces. This statement comes in response to a recent denouncement by Washington and other western powers regarding the growing collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The North Korean regime criticized a statement issued by the United States, nine other countries, and the European Union, which accused North Korea of supporting Russia militarily in Ukraine. According to North Korean officials, this narrative misrepresents the nature of their 'normal cooperative relations' with Russia. The regime blamed U.S. hegemonic policies for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and escalating tensions in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Reports from U.S. and South Korean sources claim that over 10,000 North Korean troops are in Russia aiding war efforts, alongside shipments of artillery and weapons. However, North Korea and Russia have not confirmed these actions. The bilateral relations were further reinforced during a June visit by President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang, where he and Kim Jong Un signed a strategic partnership including a mutual defense pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)